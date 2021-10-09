AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight in West Mifflin.

Police say that they responded to the Speedway gas station on Kennywood Boulevard around 2 a.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Scott Danka)

Once on the scene, police say they found out a 32-year-old victim had been taken to a local hospital.

She had been shot once in the chest.

She is in stable condition and is expected to survive her injury, according to police.

There is no known motive for the shooting, and Allegheny County Police continue to investigate.

They ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact them at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477) or through their social media platforms.

