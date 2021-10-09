By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A loaded gun was found in a passenger's purse by TSA officers around 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning.
The gun, recovered at the alternate security checkpoint, was a 9mm firearm.
Allegheny County Police were called to the airport and said they discovered that the 39-year-old woman who brought the firearm had a valid concealed carry permit.
She was able to board the flight, and the firearm is in the custody of police.
No charges are expected to be pressed against her by county police.
The TSA and police held a press conference this week about a rise in passengers bringing firearms to the airport.
Yesterday, police arrested a man from Beaver Falls who brought a loaded revolver but did not have a valid concealed carry permit.