By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters had their hands full in Hampton Township early on Saturday morning.
Just after 4:30 a.m., crews were called to a home on Marie Drive for a house fire.
No injuries were reported but the home was occupied at the time of the fire.
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.