By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thursday night was the 21st “Off The Record” production and was virtual again this year.READ MORE: Gov. Wolf: Prison Population In Pennsylvania At Its Lowest Since 2001
It is an annual musical satire raising money for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank while poking fun at ourselves in the media and the city we love.READ MORE: Pittsburgh International Airport Shares Progress On Terminal Project
Some of KDKA’s own like Heather Abraham, David Highfield, Lynne Hayes-Freeland and Ken Rice showcased their support through comedy.MORE NEWS: Loaded Firearm Recovered From Passenger's Purse This Morning At Pittsburgh International Airport
At the latest check, they’ve raised almost $25,000.