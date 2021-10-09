By: Erika Stanish

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A five-mile section of the newly-constructed Southern Beltway opened today to bikers and walkers and drivers were given an idea of what to expect.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike celebrated the opening with a community day, giving bikers and pedestrians a first-hand glimpse of the construction before the roadway officially opens.

The Southern Beltway connects I-79 in Washington County to the Pittsburgh International Airport and along the stretch on Saturday, participants were able to see one of the three toll points on the road.

Those toll points will have an open-road tolling system, charging by plate or through EZ Pass accounts.

The operations communications officer, Renee Colburn, says it will cost EZ Pass users $1.30 and $2.60 for the charge by plate.

Colburn said the road was packed on Saturday and successful despite the weather.

“We got an unexpectedly large crowd, we weren’t sure with the weather,” she said. “But the weather has been holding off, we have rain here and there but the rain did not keep the crowd away.”

“It’s a great opportunity to see a new piece of infrastructure in southwestern PA,” said Thomas Wagner from the South Side. “I work a lot on bike and pedestrian issues and it’s exciting to see a new thing opening.”

Total construction of the Southern Beltway cost about $800 million.

It will be open to traffic on October 15 but the entire interchange won’t be open until the spring of 2022.