By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf announced that the current total number of incarcerated individuals in Pennsylvania — 36,743 — is the lowest number since 2001.
Wolf said reducing the number of incarcerated people is a success of his administration and that it has led to a "better, more productive quality of life" for former inmates who the state considers to be rehabilitated.
Over 8,300 people have been released from correctional facilities since March of 2020.
Wolf has signed over 1,500 pardons since 2015.