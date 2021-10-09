AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
It is expected to take around 3 years to finish.
Filed Under:Local News, Local TV, Pittsburgh International Airport

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport is giving the public a closer look at work happening to build a new terminal.

READ MORE: Gov. Wolf: Prison Population In Pennsylvania At Its Lowest Since 2001

The airport shared a video yesterday showing pyramids of crushed concrete that will be used in the project.

READ MORE: 'Off The Record' Virtual Event Raises Almost $25K For Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

So far, more than 42,000 tons of concrete has been crushed.

The new design will include lots of natural light, a rolling roof, and elevated roads.

MORE NEWS: Loaded Firearm Recovered From Passenger's Purse This Morning At Pittsburgh International Airport

Construction is expected to take three years.