By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh International Airport is giving the public a closer look at work happening to build a new terminal.
The airport shared a video yesterday showing pyramids of crushed concrete that will be used in the project.

Pyramids at PIT! These piles of crushed concrete are clearing the way for modernization as crews are busy preparing the construction site for our new terminal. More than 42,500 tons have been crushed already! pic.twitter.com/7HHKJX5xec
— Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) October 8, 2021
So far, more than 42,000 tons of concrete has been crushed.
The new design will include lots of natural light, a rolling roof, and elevated roads.
Construction is expected to take three years.