HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The number of vaccinated state prison system employees has nearly doubled in the two months since Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf mandated vaccines or weekly testing to help contain the coronavirus.
It’s a policy prison guards challenged in court, but a state judge last week threw out the case.
The Corrections Department said Friday more than 6,700 workers have now been vaccinated.
That’s nearly 43% of the total and an increase from about 3,600 in early August.
The prison agency says thousands of tests have been performed since the vax-or-test mandate went into effect Sept. 7.
