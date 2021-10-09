By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KDKA) — An older man allegedly entered a WVU residence hall and stole clothing from some rooms, according to university police.
Police received a report of a burglary on Friday around 9:30 p.m. at the Boreman South residence hall.
Police said that their investigation revealed that a man wearing a "WVU facilities shirt" went into the rooms without permission and took "various articles of clothing."
Police identified the suspect and took away his access from campus facilities.
They are continuing to investigate this incident.
Officials are telling students to be aware of their surroundings and to contact them at 304-293-COPS (2677) with any additional information that could help the investigation.