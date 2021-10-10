By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Family and friends will gather later this week to pay their respects to postal worker Louis Vignone.
Vignone was killed on Wednesday while he was delivering mail.
The visitation will be on Thursday at Allegheny Center Alliance Church on East Ohio Street.
Then the funeral will be Friday at noon.
Meanwhile, Eric Kortz, the man charged in Vignone’s killing will appear in federal court on Tuesday.