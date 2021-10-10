By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MT. LEBANON (KDKA) — Two women in Mt. Lebanon battling metastatic breast cancer received some good news recently.
The Mt. Lebanon Police Foundation and Mt. Lebanon Police donated two grants to help them with their ongoing treatments.
One woman will be using the grant for a program aimed at regaining mobility after her surgery.
“Thank you for the love 💕 Mt. Lebanon Police – you made a HUGE difference in two women’s lives today 💟🏅,” Young Womens Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation wrote on Facebook.