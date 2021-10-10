By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PENN HILLS (KDKA) – One man is dead following an ATV crash in Penn Hills.
According to Allegheny County Police, at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, they were alerted to a collision between a vehicle and an ATV in the 200 block of Universal Road.
Once on the scene, first responders found a man who had been thrown from the ATV.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
