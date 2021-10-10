By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITCAIRN (KDKA) – Monroeville Police arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that led to a car crash in Pitcairn on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Garrett Cogdell was taken into custody near Sugar Camp Park.

Police had been told a man fitting Cogdell’s description had been seen running from the area of the shooting.

Once at Allegheny County Police Headquarters, Cogdell told police that Donte Broadus, the man killed in the shooting, had been physically violent to Cogdell’s family in past and had threatened him over the phone earlier in the day on Saturday, saying he would come to his home and kill him.

Cogdell saw a car traveling on 3rd Street toward his home at a high rate of speed and that Broadus began firing a firearm at him.

Cogdell then told police that prior to Saturday’s incident, he had been keeping a firearm in his garage and once Broadus began shooting, Cogdell got the firearm and shot back.

He fired several shots at Broadus’s car, ultimately killing him.

Due to Cogdell’s criminal history, he was not legally allowed to own a firearm.

Cogdell is facing a charge of persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details