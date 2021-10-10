PITCAIRN (KDKA) – An investigation is underway after two people were shot and the car they were in rolled over onto its roof in Pitcairn.

Some residents on Third Street in Pitcairn heard loud bangs right near their homes on Saturday around 1 p.m.

“I was scared,” said Elana Boumila. “I thought they were fireworks at first, but it was gunshots.”

Allegheny County Police said there was a shooting and then a rollover crash.

When first responders went to the scene on Third Street, they found a car on its roof with two people in the car who had been shot.

Police said a man who was the passenger was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. They said a woman who was the driver had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police tell KDKA the shots rang out not far up the street from the accident scene.

A neighbor’s home surveillance camera captured the black car passing by her house before and after the shooting.

“My cameras caught the car going up the street and then the shooting and there were maybe about 18 shots, and they came back around, went down the street, and turned over down at the end of the street. And it’s really scary. I’ve had enough of this place,” said Boumila.

Pitcairn Police Chief Scott Farally jumped into action to help the injured woman when he got to the scene. He told KDKA he and another officer pulled the woman out of the vehicle and applied a tourniquet.

“I saw them help out, Scott Farally is a good cop out here, we love him,” said Boumila.

Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

“I hope they can find the shooter that did it, put them away for good,” she said.

No word if any suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the county tip line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

