By: KDKA-TV News Staff
EAST PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in East Pittsburgh Borough on Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Police say the victim was James Haberfield, 72, of Monroeville.
Two vehicles were traveling along Braddock Avenue near Cable Avenue around 3:50 p.m. when one vehicle merged from the right lane into the left lane without warning and struck Haberfield’s vehicle, according to police.
The impact of the collision sent Haberfield's vehicle into a concrete barrier and wall, and he was pronounced dead at Forbes Regional Hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle fled the area on foot.