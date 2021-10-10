By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster walked off the field after a shoulder injury sustained in the second quarter.
Smith-Schuster’s right arm was hit by the Broncos’ Kareem Jackson.

Ju Ju Smith Schuster in serious pain after that hit by Kareem Jackson—right arm and it does not look good
— Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 10, 2021
The Steelers have said that he will not return to today’s game.

INJURY UPDATE: #Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has been ruled OUT with a shoulder injury. https://t.co/qjXTQctXBE
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 10, 2021
