By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — JuJu Smith-Schuster walked off the field after a shoulder injury sustained in the second quarter.

Smith-Schuster’s right arm was hit by the Broncos’ Kareem Jackson.

The Steelers have said that he will not return to today’s game.

