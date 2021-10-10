PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is World Mental Health Day.

“If we’re aching, we’re hurting, we’re in pain, you don’t have to be,” said Dana Gold, the Chief Operating Officer of Jewish Family and Community Services.

Instead, Dana Gold wants to help them heal.

The organization created the virtual program, UpStreet, to support teenagers and young adults.

“Kids have gone through an incredible, historic change that is going to mark their adulthood and functioning going forward,” said Gold.

“We really don’t know what’s going to happen, but having the resources there is really important.”

The program allows 12 to 22-year-olds and parents to speak with trained therapists immediately.

The program has served more than 700 people last year, from all over the region and even as far away as California.

“That’s mind-blowing that that many people would come forward and say, ‘Ya know, I’m struggling, I need help right now. I’m just trying to talk something through.’”

Gold says most of their clients are trying to defeat depression and anxiety.

“I think our whole society has become much more anxious,” said Gold. “I think it has to do with information overload, so many tasks and responsibilities and pressures, and sometimes that becomes so interruptive, so difficult to overcome.”

But Gold says the JFCS is ready to help everyone address their anxiety and treat their trauma.

“There are wonderful clinicians out there who are going to help you overcome challenges, who are going to give you skills, give you insights and help you change your world for the better,” said Gold.

Hoping to turn that growing pain into power, the JFCS also offers support for seniors through its AgeWell program, as well as separate counseling for those dealing with trauma.

You can read more here about the JFCS’ services.