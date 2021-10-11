AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) – A baby who was revived with Narcan after police say she ate a stamp bag of heroin has died.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says 10-month-old Myla Rushman from Abridge died on Saturday at the hospital. The cause of her death is still under investigation.

Police were called to a house on Rice Avenue last month for a report of a baby who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police say they were told the baby had gotten into a bundle of heroin and was overdosing. They gave the baby two doses of naloxone and started CPR until paramedics arrived. She was then flown to Children’s Hospital.

Her mother, Melissa Miller, was charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child. KDKA has reached out to see if those charges will be upgraded.