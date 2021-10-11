PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today, the country recognizes a federal holiday filled with controversy. It’s Christopher Columbus Day, or as more and more people are calling it now, Indigenous People’s Day.

The statue of Christopher Columbus in Schenley Park remains wrapped in plastic amid an ongoing legal battle about what should happen to it.

The City of Pittsburgh’s Art Commission voted for the statue to be removed because of Columbus’ history of torture.

The Italian Sons and Daughters of America have argued against the removal of the statue, saying that the statue represents Italian-American history.

A judge has asked the two sides to come to a compromise.

The Italian Sons and Daughters offered for a Native American statue to be placed nearby, and the city said no.

Over the weekend, groups protested the annual Columbus Day parade in Bloomfield, calling for an end of celebrating Columbus.

“There is a long and problematic history with celebrating Columbus Day,” said Ben Orr.

On Friday, President Joe Biden issued the first Presidential Proclamation of Indigenous People’s Day.

Activists say efforts to end the formal holiday in Columbus’ name are stalled due to political theater in Washington.

As the court battle lingers here in Pittsburgh, the statue remains standing, covered in plastic.