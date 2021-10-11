AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new Netflix movie starring Christian Bale is looking for paid extras.

‘The Pale Blue Eye’ will be filmed here in Pittsburgh.

The movie will take place in 1830 at a military academy and the filmmakers are looking for men to play cadets and officers.

Extras will be expected to let their hair and sideburns grow, be able to work 12 hour days, and take part in a mandatory boot camp next month.

Click here for more information and for how to apply to become an extra. 