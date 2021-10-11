AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly expected to be placed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Smith-Schuster left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported Monday morning that the team is fearful that Smith-Schuster will miss the rest of the season.

The nature of Smith-Schuster’s injury is unknown at this time.

