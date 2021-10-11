By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly expected to be placed on injured reserve after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Smith-Schuster left the game with a shoulder injury and did not return.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported Monday morning that the team is fearful that Smith-Schuster will miss the rest of the season.
Steelers expected to put JuJu Smith-Schuster on injured reserve and are fearful he will miss rest of the season after injuring his shoulder vs Broncos, per sources.
— Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 11, 2021
The nature of Smith-Schuster’s injury is unknown at this time.
