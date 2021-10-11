AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – A senior living facility in Oakmont is being evacuated because of a fire.

Dispatchers say the Oakmont Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Ann Street had an electrical fire in the basement.

(Photo: NewsChopper 2)

No injuries have been reported, but people are being evacuated.

