PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You can leave the jacket at home for the work week. Morning lows at times will dip into the mid to upper 50’s in Pittsburgh.

Places in the Laurels and north of I-80 could see morning lows dipping below 50 degrees. Highs on each day will reach well into the 70’s.

It’s been a VERY warm start to the day with an average daily temperature so far this month of 65.7°.

Temperatures so far this month are running around 8.4° above normal for the month so far. It’s a number that’s just going to grow over the work week.

I have the next five days average temperature being around 67.7°.

Even if I am around 2° off for the next week, we will still finish the week and the first two weeks of October with an average well above average.

I expect we will be one of the five warmest October starts on record (first two weeks of the month).

Besides the warmth, we will actually also have two chances for rain this week.

The first chance for rain is just an isolated chance on Tuesday as the first of two cold fronts slides through.

There appears to be a better chance for rain late Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Behind the second round of rain is when Fall will make it’s return with weekend temperatures well down into the 60s for highs.

Morning lows will be in the 40s.

