PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hospitals in Colorado and Washington are denying organ transplants to patients who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID. So what about in the Pittsburgh area?
According to the Trib, people who aren’t vaccinated won’t be removed from the donor lists of the area’s two largest hospital systems.READ MORE: Ambridge Baby Who Overdosed On Heroin Died
Both UPMC and Highmark’s Allegheny Health Network don’t have a vaccination policy for transplant candidates.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,017 New Cases, 6 More Deaths
Spokespeople for both hospital systems told the Trib they are still stressing the importance of COVID-19 vaccines.MORE NEWS: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Kids Should Enjoy Halloween This Year And Go Trick-Or-Treating
In Pennsylvania, nearly 70% of adults are fully vaccinated.