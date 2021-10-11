PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new kind of competition is heating up at area schools as the WPIAL is putting together a special food drive as a way to give back.

It’s a competition that you can’t train for, but one that will surely help the community.

Several local school districts will be separated into six divisions.

For two weeks, the districts will work hard to collect the most food and money.

All of the food and money will be donated to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank.

The Food Bank’s Community Fundraising Coordinator says there continues to be a 31% increase in the need for food security resources across the region, so this event will help tremendously.

Organizers will be tally up the donations and announce the winners at the end of the month.

The winners will be recognized with a banner at the WPIAL’s Sportsmanship Summit on November 17.

For every 1.25 pounds of food donated, one meal can be provided. For every dollar donated, five meals can be provided.

If every school raises just $500, more than 250,000 meals can be given to local children, families, and seniors who need it the most.

As of Monday morning, the Moon Area School District has already raised more than $1,000.

The food drive will run until October 23.

To donate food, check with your local school districts to see when they are holding drives.

For more information on how you can donate online and to view the leaderboard for the competition, click here.