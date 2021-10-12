By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a school van crashed in Shaler Township.READ MORE: Body Reportedly Found In North Braddock
It happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 8.
The van, carrying two Fox Chapel Area School District students, flipped over, leaving scrapes up and down the driver’s side.READ MORE: Meadows Racetrack and Casino Gets New Name
A man smashed one of the back windows to help children and the driver to get out.MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Health Department Reports 2nd Human Case Of West Nile Virus
A statement from the district says two people were taken to the hospital, “and we will keep those members of the community in our thoughts.”