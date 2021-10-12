PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Less than a month after a mask mandate bill introduced by two Allegheny County councilmembers was thrown out, one of them is coming back again with another push for mask-wearing.

The requests detailed in the new legislation are far less severe than the previous one where the sponsors were actually intending for Council itself to mandate masks and issue $100 fines for people who did not comply.

In the new motion sponsored by Councilmember Olivia Bennet, she’s asking the Allegheny County Health Department to consider implementing a mask mandate for indoor gatherings across the county any time the seven-day average of positive COVID test results reaches 5 percent or higher, or when the transmission rate reaches moderate levels.

To back her request, Bennet cites extensive information from the CDC about the effectiveness of masking in the fight against COVID.

KDKA heard mixed reviews from people about doing something like this.

“I feel like it’s been, what, almost two years now? It kinda is what it is. It’s run its path. I don’t think it’s necessary,” said Patrick Duffy from Carrick.

“It’s just putting something over your face, just like in the winter time, you have something over your face,” said Summer Stinger, who was visiting Allegheny County.

