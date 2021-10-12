By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 350 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 290 are confirmed cases and 60 are probable cases.
The one new death was from an import of data from the state and happened in December.
There have been 8,440 total hospitalizations and 125,590 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,204.
