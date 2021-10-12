By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – Bethel Park police are investigating the reported burglary of a home in broad daylight.
It happened Tuesday on Irishtown Road near Dublin Road.
A neighbor said he saw someone climbing through a window. The Bethel Park police chief said it appears two other people were standing on the side of the house.

When police arrived, they went through the home with a K-9, but didn’t find any suspects.
They’re not sure if the trio took off in a car or on foot.
The chief said it's unusual to have residential burglaries in broad daylight, and they usually happen more at night and at businesses. He said it's unclear yet whether it was a burglary or an attempted burglary.
Anyone who might have seen anything or caught something on a security camera is asked to contact police at crimewatch@bethelpark.net.