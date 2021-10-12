PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Three weeks from Tuesday, voters will go to the polls to elect county, municipal and school officials.

But it is a statewide race for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania that is attracting a lot of attention.

Pennsylvania elects its judge, and they run with a party label even though they won’t talk about political issues. But at a time when the judiciary is drawn into all sorts of hot-button issues, political insiders say party matters more than ever.

Like most judges, Judge Maria McLaughlin, a Democrat, would rather talk about how her life experiences have shaped her.

“If anybody asks me what has molded me the most in my life, it is always my time as a single mother,” McLaughlin said.

Judge Kevin Brobson, a Republican, would also prefer to talk about family.

“I’m a dad,” Brobson said. “I have three beautiful children. My daughter’s a senior at Seton Hill University.”

But the court is now five to two Democratic, and this race is for the seat of a retiring Republican.

KDKA’s Jon Delano: Should a Republican be replaced by another Republican?

Brobson: A good justice should be replaced by a good justice.

“When you have the opportunity to elect one, it’s an opportunity to try to make the court better, to try to bring a different voice, a different perspective, a different background to the Supreme Court,” Brobson added.

If McLaughlin is elected, she would be the sixth Democrat on a seven-member court.

KDKA’s Jon Delano: Will that make a difference, one way or the other, judge?

McLaughlin: If anybody knows me and my decisions, they certainly know that it does not. Tell me one decision that I’ve ever written where you can tell my party affiliation. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

At a time when some see the courts as more partisan than ever, both these candidates insist they will decide cases on the law, not politics.