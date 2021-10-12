AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man charged in the death of a postal worker will appear in front of a federal judge today.

Eric Kortz is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this afternoon.

Police say Kortz admitted to shooting and killing Louis Vignone while he was on his route in Collier Township last week.

(Photo Credit: Aaron Sledge/KDKA Photojournalist)

Police say Kortz told investigators he believed Vignone poisoned him and his family with cyanide while they were neighbors.

Stay with KDKA for developing details from the preliminary hearing in our later newscasts.