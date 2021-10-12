By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The man charged in the death of a postal worker will appear in front of a federal judge today.
Eric Kortz is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this afternoon.
Police say Kortz admitted to shooting and killing Louis Vignone while he was on his route in Collier Township last week.
Related stories:
- Collier Township Community Ties Blue Ribbons On Mailboxes To Remember Postal Worker Louis Vignone
- Funeral Services To Be Held This Week For Louis Vignone
- Friends And Family Say Postal Worker Louis Vignone Sold His Home To Get Away From Accused Killer Eric Kortz
- Postal Worker Louis Vignone’s Friend Of Nearly 50 Years Remembers His Kindness And Compassion
- ‘Went To Put Some Bullets In Him:’ Investigators Reveal New Information In Killing Of Postal Worker Louis Vignone
- Feds: Postal Worker Louis Vignone Shot, Killed In Collier Township By Ex-Neighbor Eric Kortz
- Louis Vignone, Postal Worker Shot And Killed In Collier Township, Remembered As Loving Husband And Father
Police say Kortz told investigators he believed Vignone poisoned him and his family with cyanide while they were neighbors.
Stay with KDKA for developing details from the preliminary hearing in our later newscasts.