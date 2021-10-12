AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Greensburg Road, Head-On Crash, Local TV, Plum, Route 366

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Greensburg Road in Plum.

READ MORE: Former School Employee Gets Life Sentence For Sexually Assaulting Several Teenage Boys

Officials say one person died and another was taken to the hospital after the head-on crash Tuesday around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Greensburg Road.

READ MORE: Man Reportedly Threatens To Shoot Up South Hills Village, Prompting Shelter-In-Place

Police say first responders found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene. Investigators determined the man crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by a 36-year-old man.

Police say the driver of the truck is in stable condition.

MORE NEWS: Candidates For Pennsylvania Supreme Court Say The Race Is Not Partisan, Even Though They Run Under Party Labels

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.