By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PLUM, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Greensburg Road in Plum.
Officials say one person died and another was taken to the hospital after the head-on crash Tuesday around 7:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Greensburg Road.
Police say first responders found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene. Investigators determined the man crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by a 36-year-old man.
Police say the driver of the truck is in stable condition.

