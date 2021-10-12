AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Meadows Racetrack and Casino, Washington County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Meadows Racetrack and Casino is getting a new name.

READ MORE: Body Reportedly Found In North Braddock

The Meadows will be rebranded as the Hollywood Casino at the Meadows after what it calls a three-year journey that started when the property was purchased by Penn National in 2019.

READ MORE: 2 Hospitalized After School Van Crashes In Shaler Township

To celebrate, there will be a PINK OUT event and Family Fun night kicking off on Oct. 15. There will be horse races, corgi dog races, food trucks and entertainment.

MORE NEWS: Allegheny County Health Department Reports 2nd Human Case Of West Nile Virus

The racing apron will also hold the celebration festival on Oct. 16 with bands, food trucks and giveaways, ending with a fireworks display.