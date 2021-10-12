NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A man who was found shot alongside a road in North Braddock is dead.
The call came in late Tuesday afternoon, the scene unfolding near Grandview Avenue and Lindberg Avenue. Police and EMS were on scene.
The North Braddock police chief says a man in his 20s was found off the side of the road with two gunshot wounds in his upper body.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and Allegheny County police say he was pronounced dead there.
Authorities could be seen working to gather evidence in a wooded area.
Police say county homicide is investigating and that neighbors have been helping with the investigation.
