By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin says he’s looking to fill the gap wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will leave behind after he undergoes surgery for a season-ending injury.

During his weekly press conference, Tomlin confirmed that Smith-Schuster will have surgery on Wednesday.

“Sorry for JuJu, appreciative for him for the spirit he brings, the effort that he brings, the quality of his play, but that’s what makes football the ultimate team game,” said Tomlin. We’ll be calling on a number of people to bridge the gap in the short- and the long-term in terms of bringing what he provides.”

Smith-Schuster’s right arm was hit by the Broncos’ Kareem Jackson in the second quarter. He walked off the field and didn’t come back.

The 24-year-old wide receiver told KDKA’s Rich Walsh that he dislocated and fractured his shoulder and will now miss the rest of the season.

Juju Smith-Schuster was very emotional at his foundations charity event tonight talking about his injury and football.

“When you talk about losing a guy like JuJu and how he functions within the framework of our offense, usually you’re talking about multiple people assuming the role in some form or fashion, particularly in the short-term,” said Tomlin.

Without Smith-Schuster, James Washington’s role will be expanded. Tomlin said his “heart aches” for Smith-Schuster but he’s “equally excited” for other guys to get an opportunity.

Devin Bush also has a groin injury after the game against the Broncos.

The Steelers take on the Seahawks on Sunday.