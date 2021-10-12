PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s another mild start to the day with morning lows dipping just below 60 degrees.

Highs today should be back to the mid to upper 70’s.

I have Pittsburgh hitting 77 for today’s high.

The big weather headline today is a return of rain chances, but honestly the rain chance seems low.

Any rain that does fall across our region today will arrive after 7:00 p.m.

Rain chances will last through midnight.

The rain will form along a cool front that arrives this evening. Temperatures will be briefly lower on Wednesday as winds come in out of the northwest.

Thursday and Friday temperatures will be in the mid 70s, slightly warmer than Wednesday’s temperature. Rain chances will return on Thursday with just an isolated chance.

Rain chances will be higher on Friday afternoon and evening, with rain chances sticking around through Saturday afternoon.

The weekend forecast is going to be music to some folks ears as the weather will finally feel like the season.

Highs starting on Saturday, and heading through next week, temperatures will top out at around 60 degrees.

Morning lows will be in the 40s. Heaters will kick on and folks will be breaking out the flannel shirts and sweaters.

