AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
A person who was implicated in a tip about the threat won't be allowed on school property as the investigation continues.
Filed Under:Local TV, Ringgold High School, Ringgold School District, School Threat, Threat

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONONGAHELA, Pa. (KDKA) – Ringgold High School is closed Tuesday because of a threat.

READ MORE: St. Benedict The Moor School Evacuates After Bomb Threat

In a letter to families, the principal says the school and police learned of a possible threat late Monday night after a tip was reported through Safe 2 Say.

READ MORE: Sheetz Opening Office In Bakery Square

The decision was made to close the school and switch to remote learning.

The principal says extensive security measures are in place, and as the investigation continues, a person who was implicated in the tip won’t be allowed on school property.

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?

“Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. We want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and/or safety of others,” the letter read.