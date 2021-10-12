BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A witness at the center of a case involving a woman found shot to death in Beaver County is sharing what she saw and heard.

Last week, Sharon Benyo was found dead in a field just off Route 51. On Saturday, police charged John Johnson Jr. with homicide.

KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso talked to a woman who came forward with crucial information.

“It’s very sad,” said the woman, who does not want to be identified.

The woman said she called state police after she learned Benyo was found dead in Chippewa Township. The witness lives near the crime scene.

“I heard two gunshots,” she said. “I heard the vehicle before I heard the gunshots. I saw the vehicle going up this drive from that point. Then I heard the gunshots, and I knew something happened.”

The woman later identified the car, a Nissan Altima, leaving the scene. Police later arrested the 68-year-old man who was the last person to see Benyo alive.

According to the criminal complaint, surveillance video captured Benyo driving with Johnson before she was found dead.

On Oct. 4, Johnson is seen leaving his apartment around 4:45 p.m. Minutes later, he picks up Benyo and drives toward Constitution Boulevard northbound.

Around 5:24 p.m., Johnson is seen going south on Constitution Boulevard, though Benyo is not in his car, according to the criminal complaint. Johnson returns to his apartment an hour later, the complaint says.

Court paperwork says another witness told investigators that they purchased a .380 caliber handgun for Johnson in 2016. He reportedly could not buy one because of previous burglary charges. Investigators found a .380 caliber bullet casing at the crime scene.

Police also helped identify Benyo after officials found a piece of paper addressed to her at the crime scene.

Johnson told investigators he went to his weekly dialysis appointment on the day of the murder and came home and slept until Oct. 6.

KDKA has learned Johnson and Benyo were friends. The motive is still unclear.

At the crime scene, there are memorials set up to honor Benyo.