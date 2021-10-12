By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Sheetz is opening up a 20,000-square-foot office in Pittsburgh.
The Altoona-based company will be the first tenant of Bakery Square’s fourth office building on Penn Avenue, which will be historically renovated. Sheetz already has an office location at Spaces in Bakery Office Two.
Members of Sheetz's IT, data and innovations departments and other corporate employees who live nearby will work there.
“Pittsburgh has truly become a destination for companies that are looking to innovate and create new and unique business ideas,” said Emily Sheetz, Vice President for Strategy and IT, in a news release.
“That is why we decided to not only locate our first-ever innovation hub here, but to also identify new growth opportunities such as this new office space in this city.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?
The office is set to open in August.