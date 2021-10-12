AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A school in the Hill District is dismissing students early after a bomb threat.

St. Benedict the Moor says the school got a bomb threat from an unknown source Tuesday morning. Police were immediately notified and launched an investigation.

All students and employees are safe and accounted for at an off-site location.

Dismissal has started from the Calvary Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue.

The road around the school is blocked off and everyone is urged to stay away from the building.