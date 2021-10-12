By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A school in the Hill District is dismissing students early after a bomb threat.READ MORE: Sheetz Opening Office In Bakery Square
St. Benedict the Moor says the school got a bomb threat from an unknown source Tuesday morning. Police were immediately notified and launched an investigation.READ MORE: Threat Closes Ringgold High School
All students and employees are safe and accounted for at an off-site location.
Dismissal has started from the Calvary Baptist Church on Wylie Avenue.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Arrive?
The road around the school is blocked off and everyone is urged to stay away from the building.