By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seventy percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.READ MORE: Borough Of Monaca Under Boil Water Advisory
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the “milestone” on Wednesday.
“Now, 70 percent of Pennsylvania’s adults have accepted their responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19 and most importantly keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This milestone is critical to protect those not yet eligible for the vaccine, like our children under 12 years of age,” Wolf said in a press release.READ MORE: Allegheny County Sheriff William Mullen Orders Deputies To Be Vaccinated By Dec. 1 Or Face Termination
Wolf thanked everyone who has gotten vaccinated and urged the unvaccinated to get the shot.
“Vaccines are safe and effective, and the one scientifically proven way to stop the spread of this deadly virus,” said Wolf.MORE NEWS: Homewood Banquet Hall Raided, Shut Down
In the state, vaccine providers have administered more than 13 million shots. The virus has killed over 30,000 Pennsylvanians.