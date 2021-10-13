By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Monday, the Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit responded to several fires set in dumpsters in Uptown and the South Side.
Those dumpster fires were set along Fifth Avenue and E. Carson Street. Some of those fires were captured on surveillance video.
Jennifer Robare, a 30-year-old from Natrona Heights, was arrested in connection to the fire and she is facing arson charges.
Along with setting fire to the dumpsters, she is also a suspect for broken windows in both businesses and vehicles.
The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is continuing an investigation.