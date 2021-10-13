By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When one thinks of Halloween, they tend to think of things like ghosts, skeletons, candy, pumpkins, but not often does one think of…ketchup.
That could change, at least in Pittsburgh, with Heinz getting into the spirit of the season by putting a spooky twist on its classic condiment.
Heinz is selling "tomato blood ketchup" just in time for Halloween.
No need to worry, it’s obviously not real blood.
Select bottles will get the spooky makeover which will say “57 Blood Types.”
To go along with the new spooky side, Heinz will also sell costume kits and masks.