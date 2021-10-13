By KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running to be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

In a video released by his campaign, Shapiro officially announced his candidacy.

“We’re at a critical time in America, here in Pennsylvania, too,” Shapiro said in the video. “I understand people feel like our politics are divided and broken right now but we can’t just take our ball and go home, there’s too much on the line.”

Throughout the video, Shapiro highlights endorsements from many in Pennsylvania, including Democratic candidate for Mayor in Pittsburgh, Ed Gainey.

“Josh will work to build a more just society,” Gainey said in the video. “He will always fight to protect voting rights for everyone.”

Shapiro is the first Democrat to announce a run for governor to replace current Governor Tom Wolf, who by law cannot run for a third term.

Several Republicans, including Lou Barletta, Bill McSwain, Jeff Bartos, and others have announced their campaigns for governor.

Shapiro will launch his campaign on Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh.