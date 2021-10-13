PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

You have three more mild days left before fall weather moves in.

I’m not saying that you won’t see any more 70 degree days. Any chance for more than two 70 plus days in a row from this point on through the rest of the year though is going to be pretty low.

Yesterday’s high hit 75 degrees and we should be a little cooler than today. Today is also the second day in a row where model data, at least overnight, had temperatures way too warm.

I am forecasting a high temperature in Pittsburgh of 73 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Winds will be out of the southwest at 3-8mph with just an isolated rain chance for the day.

Thursday’s weather will look very similar to today’s weather but I do expect high temperatures will move back into the mid-70s.

There will also be another chance for an isolated shower or two.

Rain chances go up on Friday afternoon. At this time I’m keeping a 40 percent chance for rain on Friday. The currently scattered chance for rain may get bumped up to widespread rain. While rain chances are ticking up again I think we are most likely to see the chance for rain stay in the scattered range.

What everyone is talking about is the return of fall-like weather on Saturday.

Cool air will roll in behind the rain. Expect breezy conditions on Saturday with highs in the low 60s. Morning lows will drop to the 40s and in some cases even the 30s.

The rest of the month will feel like fall and even be on the cool side with almost winter-like weather as we roll into November.

There is a chance that Pittsburgh could see its first light snow before the beginning of November.

