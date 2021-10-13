By: KDKA-TV News Staff
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) – The borough of Monaca is under a Boil Water Advisory.
The borough says it's experiencing "a failure of disinfection process" that requires people to boil their water before drinking it.
Another alert will go out when the problem is fixed and the water is OK to drink.
More information can be found online.