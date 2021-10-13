By: KDKA-TV News Staff

OHIO (KDKA) – It’s a moment that is pretty much guaranteed to bring tears to your eyes.

A groom walked, not his bride, but his sister-in-law, down the aisle at a wedding in Ohio.

WATCH:

@morganmwatkins My twin sister who has special needs came down at my wedding with my fiancé, now who I call my husband. I wanted her to have her special moment as a bride like her twin sister. I will forever cherish this! Look at how her just looking around at everyone like she’s on her throne 😭😍 this is why I fell in love with him bc he loves her as much as I do. #weddingtiktok #love #twins #marryme #lovestory #youarethereason #tiktok ♬ original sound – Morgan Watkins

While that may sound a bit unconventional, the moment had a special meaning to the couple.

Brian Altier met his now-wife Morgan six years ago and Morgan has a twin sister Macey who has special needs. When the two decided to get married, they knew they wanted to include Macey in the ceremony in a special way.

With that, they chose to make it feel like it was her wedding, as well.

Brian carried Macey down the aisle, complete with a white wedding dress.

“It was just important for him to know that this, she will forever be in our lives,” Morgan said.

“I just kind of told her I was like, ‘Mace, look, all of these people are here to see you,’ and then that’s when you see her sit up and she just kind of like taking it all in,” added Brian.

The video has become a viral sensation on TikTok, being viewed more than 42 million times.