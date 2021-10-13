AUTUMN IS HERE2021 Guide To Festivals, Farms And Haunts In Western Pa.
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine, Local TV, Ohio News, Vaccine Requirements

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Beginning today, a law goes into effect in Ohio which bans mandatory vaccinations in public schools.

READ MORE: Officer: Accused Tree Of Life Synagogue Shooter Robert Bowers Talked Of Killing Jews

The legislation was signed in July and says that public schools and colleges cannot require someone to get a vaccine that has not been fully approved by the Food & Drug Administration.

READ MORE: Survey Finds Bad Habits In Drivers Have Increased Over The Past Year

The law also says that the ban does not apply to hospitals that are owned or operated by a state institution of higher education.

MORE NEWS: Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro Announces Campaign For Governor Of Pennsylvania

Currently, only the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination has received full FDA approval for people 16-years-old and older.