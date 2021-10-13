By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President George W. Bush and several other high-level dignitaries will visit Pittsburgh next week for the Eradicate Hate Global Summit.
The Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh is sponsoring the global summit ahead of the third observance of the tragedy at the Tree of Life Synagogue where 11 Pittsburghers lost their lives.
In addition to former President Bush, current Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and former Pennsylvania governor and first Homeland Security secretary Tom Ridge will be featured as keynote speakers.
To see the full lineup of speakers, including CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett, visit their website here.
The Eradicate Hate Global Summit will be held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from Oct. 18-20.
To learn more about the summit, visit their website here.