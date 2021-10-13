Check out what’s coming up this SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16 on JP Roofing FAN N’ATION with Hosts Daisy Jade and Rich Walsh:
It's a special College Sports Episode!
Four universities… one classic college game! We partner with BarJutsu and teams from Pitt, Penn State, Point Park, and Allegheny College for our first-ever Fan N’ATion Beer Pong tournament? Will your favorite team take home the championship belt?
Game Winning Drive: PittMobile – The only thing bigger than this ride is the fandom of its owner, Tom Bailey!
Penn State Fan'atics Tim Reese and George Klayko – These Penn State fans make the Happy Valley look like a Fanatic Canyon!
WVU Fan’atics – We take those country roads to a home tailgate that would make even John Denver blush!
Fan N’ATion History: Chuck Cooper – We’re running back the clock to a golden era of Duquesne basketball that changed the game forever.
Watch Saturday at 7:30 pm on KDKA-TV or live stream on CBSN Pittsburgh on KDKA.com. Or watch an encore episode at 11 pm on Pittsburgh's CW! Set your DVRs…You won't want to miss it!
